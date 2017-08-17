Boffelli preferred to Moroni on the wing for Argentina

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: Wing Emiliano Boffelli will earn a third cap for Argentina after he was named as one of three changes by coach Daniel Hourcade for the Rugby Championship clash with South Africa at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Hourcade has largely stuck with the same side that beat Georgia 45-29 in their last international in June, with Boffelli a replacement for Matias Moroni, who drops to the bench.

Other changes are in the forward pack as Tomas Lavanini replaces Matias Alemanno in the lock position and flank Pablo Matera will be on the side of the scrum as Rodrigo Baez drops out of the match-day 23.

Agustin Creevy will lead the side from hooker, while Nicolas Sanchez has been tasked with running the backline in the number 10 jersey.

Scrumhalf Martin Landajo keeps up his record of playing in every test under Hourcade (43 games), as well as in every Rugby Championship clash to date by Argentina since they first participated in 2012.

Argentina defeated South Africa 26-24 in their previous meeting in the Rugby Championship in Salta last year, while they also claimed a shock 37-25 victory in Durban in 2015.

The 24 previous meetings between the sides have resulted in 21 wins for the Springboks, those two wins for Argentina and a single draw.

Team:

15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Ramiro Moyano, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Tomas Lezana, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Enrique Pieretto, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Juan Martin Hernandez, 23-Matias Moroni.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Mark Heinrich)