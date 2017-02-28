Channel NewsAsia

Bok centre De Allende out for three months with ankle injury

CAPE TOWN: South Africa centre Damian de Allende has been ruled out for the next three months after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the Super Rugby match against the Bulls, the Stormers confirmed on Tuesday.

A scan confirmed a lengthy absence for the 25-year-old, who has won 22 caps for the Springboks and is expected to be back before the three-test series at home against France in June.

De Allende had shown good touches as the Stormers beat the Bulls 37-24 at Newlands on Saturday before going off with injury.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

- Reuters