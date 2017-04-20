Bok centre Janse van Rensburg sidelined with knee injury

JOHANNESBURG: Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will undergo surgery on Friday and miss three months of action after suffering a ligament tear in his knee, his team said on Thursday.

“He will be out for approximately 12 weeks after being injured in the Super Rugby match against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday," the club said in a statement. "He has a lateral collateral ligament tear and posterolateral corner injury.”

It rules him out for the rest of Super Rugby’s regular season but he could be back in time for the playoffs for the Lions, who were runners-up last year and top their conference standings in the current campaign. They begin in July.

It also means the 22-year-old, who made his international debut for the Springboks against Wales in November, will miss out on potential selection for the three-test series against France in June.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Neville Dalton)