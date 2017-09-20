Boks back recalled Louw to gain breakdown advantage

Bath loose-forward Francois Louw has been recalled to the South Africa squad for their remaining two home Rugby Championship fixtures against Australia and New Zealand, with coach Allister Coetzee banking on his breakdown ability.

CAPE TOWN: Bath loose-forward Francois Louw has been recalled to the South Africa squad for their remaining two home Rugby Championship fixtures against Australia and New Zealand, with coach Allister Coetzee banking on his breakdown ability.

Louw joins the uncapped duo of wing S'busiso Nkosi and scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the squad having missed out on the Springboks' 3-0 clean sweep of France in the June international window with a shoulder injury.

"Francois is an experienced loose forward who has always performed well for us," Coetzee said in a South African Rugby statement on Wednesday.

"He is still regarded as one of the best opensiders playing towards the ball and forcing turnovers. He had a proper off season for the first time in a long while, and will be a good addition to our loose forward combinations in the absence of several players.

"Louis and S'bu have both performed well this season, and their inclusion gives us an opportunity to work closely with them."

Louw, who has 52 caps, will replace the injured Jaco Kriel in the squad, with the latter out for the remainder of the year, while Schreuder comes in for axed Francois Hougaard.

Players not considered due to injury are props Coenie Oosthuizen (broken arm) and Frans Malherbe (neck), and loose-forwards Warren Whiteley (groin) and Oupa Mohoje (rib).

The Boks host Australia in Bloemfontein on Sept. 30, before a meeting with New Zealand in Cape Town on Oct. 7, a chance for revenge following their record 57-0 mauling against the world champions in Auckland last weekend.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)