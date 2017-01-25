Bolt loses 'triple-triple' record after Jamaica stripped of 2008 Olympic relay win

LAUSANNE: Usain Bolt's has lost his unprecedented "triple triple" Olympic record after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday said it had stripped Jamaica of their gold medal earned in the 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games.



This was after one of Bolt's teammate Nesta Carter was caught doping as he was found to have tested positive for banned substance Methylhexanamine.

The decision, which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the Beijing event, means teammate Usain Bolt loses one of the three gold medals he won at that Olympics.

Bolt had completed a third consecutive clean sweep of the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles following his nine gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.