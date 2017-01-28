Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay

KINGSTON: Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "It's rough that I have to give back one of my medals and I already gave it back because it was of course required by the IOC", Bolt told the Reuters in his first comments since the IOC ruling.

(Editing by Andrew Both)