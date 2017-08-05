Bolt takes centre stage in 100 metres gold bid

The sport's biggest name and its blue riband race combine to take centre stage for the last time on Saturday when the incomparable Usain Bolt seeks to win the World Championships 100 metres gold for the fourth time.

The Jamaican will need to start better than in Friday's heats but remains hot favourite to triumph at London Stadium in his final individual race.

After Briton Mo Farah won the first gold of the championships in a superb men's 10,000 metres on Friday, it is the women's turn for the 25-lap event on Saturday.

Olympic champion and world record-smashing Almaz Ayana and fellow Ethiopian triple world champion Tirunesh Dibaba look the obvious favourites but both have been injured and barely raced this season so things are not cut and dried.

There are also golds up for grabs in the men's discus and men's long jump and the semi-finals in a stellar-quality women's 1,500m.

The action gets underway at 10:05am local time with the opening discipline of the heptathlon, the 100m hurdles.

