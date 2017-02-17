Bolt teammate Carter appeals against Olympic doping ruling - CAS

ZURICH: Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test cost Usain Bolt a relay gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has appealed to the Court of Arbritration for Sport (CAS) asking that the Jamaican team be reinstated as 4x100m relay winners.

Carter filed the appeal with CAS seeking to overturn the International Olympic Committee's Jan. 25 decision in which he was found to have broken anti-doping rules during the Beijing Games, CAS said in a statement on Friday.

