Boom wins time trial to lead Tour of Britain

REUTERS: Dutchman Lars Boom took the lead of the Tour of Britain after winning a short individual time trial on Thursday.

Boom, overall winner in 2011, was six seconds quicker than Lotto NL-Jumbo team mate Victor Campenaerts over the 16km layout on the Essex coast, averaging 51kph.

Boom now leads overall by eight seconds from Campenaerts with Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka third.

Twelve riders lie within 30-seconds of the race lead, including Team Sky's Welsh duo Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)