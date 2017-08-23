Boris Becker appointed head of German men's tennis

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was appointed on Wednesday as head of men's tennis in his home country as the German federation (DTB) looks to revive the once hugely popular sport.

"Boris Becker will be head of men's tennis effective immediately and in this position he will be in charge of the entire men's game," Ulrich Klaus, the president of the DTB, told a news conference.

Becker, who won six grand slams as a player, was also a former Davis Cup coach for Germany from 1997 to 1999 but had an uneasy relationship with the federation.

The 49-year-old had a hugely successful spell coaching former world number one Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, a period in which the Serb won six of his 12 grand slam titles.

However, Becker was declared bankrupt by a court in London in June after failing to pay a long-standing debt to UK-based private bankers since 2015.

