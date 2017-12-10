Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, name Stoeger as replacement
Borussia Dortmund sacked coach Peter Bosz on Sunday following a terrible run of results and replaced him with Peter Stoeger, who was fired by Cologne a week ago.
Dortmund said that Stoeger, and assistant coaches Manfred Schmid and Joerg Heinrich, had signed contracts through to the end of June 2018.
