Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, name Stoeger as replacement

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund sacked coach Peter Bosz on Sunday following a terrible run of results and replaced him with Peter Stoeger, who was fired by Cologne a week ago.

Dortmund said that Stoeger, and assistant coaches Manfred Schmid and Joerg Heinrich, had signed contracts through to the end of June 2018.

