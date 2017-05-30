Borussia Dortmund says have parted company with coach Thomas Tuchel

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday announced they had parted company with coach Thomas Tuchel, three days after winning the German Cup.

BERLIN: Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday announced they had parted company with coach Thomas Tuchel, three days after winning the German Cup.

In a statement on its website, Dortmund said Tuchel was leaving with immediate effect and was "in no way" related to a "disagreement between two people."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Richard Lough)