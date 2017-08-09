Botswana's Makwala withdrawn from 400 metres final

Botswana's Isaac Makwala has been withdrawn from Tuesday's 400 metres final at the World Athletics Championships due to a medical condition, the global athletics body (IAAF) said in a statement.

LONDON: Botswana's Isaac Makwala has been withdrawn from Tuesday's 400 metres final at the World Athletics Championships due to a medical condition, the global athletics body (IAAF) said in a statement.

Makwala was seen as one of the main challengers to favourite Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa. The IAAF said the decision was made "on the instruction of the IAAF medical delegate".

(Reporting by Gene Cherry; writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Gareth Jones)