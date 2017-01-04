Bouhaddouz is late replacement for Morocco at Nations Cup

RABAT: Striker Aziz Bouhaddouz was named in Morocco’s final 23-man squad on Wednesday for this month’ African Nations Cup finals after being belatedly brought in to replace the injured Younes Belhanda and Oussama Tannane.

Belhanda broke his toe last month playing for Ligue 1 leaders Nice while Tannane suffered a thigh muscle injury training with the squad in Abu Dhabi last week.

Bouhaddouz, who has won two caps and plays for German second division club St Pauli, comes in as a late replacement, the Morocco Football Federation announced.

Morocco, who won the African championship in 1976, play in Group C at the finals in Gabon, starting against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem on Jan. 16.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Girona), Yassine El Kharroubi (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Munir Mohamedi (Numancia)

Defenders: Amine Attouchi (Wydad Casablanca), Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Fouad Chafik (Dijon), Manuel da Costa (Olympiakos), Nabil Dirar (Monaco), Hamza Mendyl (Lille), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Youssef Ait Bennasser (Nancy), Nordin Amrabat (Watford), Sofiane Boufal (Southampton), Mbark Boussoufa (Al Jazeera), Mehdi Carcela (Grenada), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Faycal Fajr (Deportivo Coruna), Mourir Obbadi (Lille)

Forwards: Rachid Alioui (Nimes), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St Pauli), Khalid Boutaib (Racing Strasbourg), Youssef El Arabi (Al Lekhwiya), Youssef Ennesyri (Malaga).

