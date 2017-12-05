Bournemouth boss Howe hopeful of quick return for Mings

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hopeful that defender Tyrone Mings recovers from his back injury and returns quickly to provide a much-needed boost for the club's upcoming fixtures.

REUTERS: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hopeful that defender Tyrone Mings recovers from his back injury and returns quickly to provide a much-needed boost for the club's upcoming fixtures.

Mings, 24, has struggled with numerous injuries since joining Bournemouth in 2015 and has made just three appearances this season, the most recent of which came in September's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

"Tyrone is getting closer. He is building up his fitness levels. His back, touch wood, seems much improved so he's on the right lines," Howe told the Daily Echo.

"It will take him a while to build up his fitness but with the amount of games we have coming up, you don't know what is round the corner. He needs to be ready as quickly as we can get him."

Bournemouth, who are 14th in the standings, travel to 18th-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday followed by a trip to Manchester United, a home match against Liverpool, a League Cup quarter-final at Chelsea and then an away clash at league leaders Manchester City.

Howe's side round out the year with home games against West Ham United and Everton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)