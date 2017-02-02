Bournemouth lose top scorer Wilson for rest of the season

LONDON: Bournemouth's top goalscorer Callum Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in training, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

"We are all devastated for Callum," manager Eddie Howe told the club website (www.afcb.co.uk) after scans confirmed the striker had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday.

"Callum showed incredible character and determination to come back from a similar set-back last season and we know he has the same strength and will to do the same again."

The 24-year-old, who missed a large part of last season with a similar injury to his right knee, has scored six league goals in 21 appearances this season.

Bournemouth said he was expected to need six months rehabilitation.

Bournemouth are 14th in the league, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and play at seventh placed Everton on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)