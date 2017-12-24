Bournemouth's Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said.

REUTERS: Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said.

Defoe, who has three goals in 15 league appearances this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday's defeat by Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

"The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge... Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks," Bournemouth said on their website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

A 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three. They face fellow strugglers West Ham United on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)