Bournemouth's Howe content with squad ahead of January window

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said the Premier League club are not keen to recruit in the January transfer window as he believes the current team can revive their form and fortunes.

REUTERS: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said the Premier League club are not keen to recruit in the January transfer window as he believes the current team can revive their form and fortunes.

Bournemouth are 16th in the league after a six-game winless run and are in danger of being dragged into the relegation battle as they sit just a point ahead of 18th-placed Newcastle United.

"At the moment, we are not looking at anything (in January). If we keep the squad together, pick up results then everything changes," Howe told reporters ahead of Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

"In January it's a very difficult window to make too many changes in terms of incomings. It's an incredibly expensive market with not too many players to choose from.

"Ideally, we wouldn't be doing too much in that market. Of course, injuries would force your hand to a degree but we are hopeful injuries suffered by the players aren't serious. We need to be adaptable so it's not impossible."

Howe asked his side to get a positive result at Chelsea and boost morale ahead of a daunting trip to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We need to make sure we leave Stamford Bridge feeling good about ourselves again having given a good account of ourselves," Howe added.

"It's slightly different this year. The top teams have been absolutely ruthless. Not every game of course, there's going to be upsets.

"More consistently they have put their dominance together against the lesser teams... They have really stamped their dominance on the division this year."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)