Boxing: Floyd Mayweather defeats UFC champion Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS: Floyd Mayweather beat Irishman Conor McGregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round of their much-hyped megafight on Saturday (Aug 26) to keep his perfect record intact.

Mayweather, who came out of retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.

This is my last fight tonight ladies and gentlemen and I chose the right partner to dance with



- Floyd Mayweather retires with 50-0! pic.twitter.com/dWY7zjvJWm — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) August 27, 2017





McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion who was making his professional boxing debut, failed to pull off what would have been the greatest upset in combat sports history but made the fight much more compelling than most experts had predicted.

The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

Advertisement