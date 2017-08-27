Boxing: Floyd Mayweather defeats UFC champion Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS: Floyd Mayweather beat Irishman Conor McGregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round of their much-hyped megafight on Saturday (Aug 26) to keep his perfect record intact.

Mayweather, who came out of retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.

This is my last fight tonight ladies and gentlemen and I chose the right partner to dance with



- Floyd Mayweather retires with 50-0! pic.twitter.com/dWY7zjvJWm — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) August 27, 2017





McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion who was making his professional boxing debut, failed to pull off what would have been the greatest upset in combat sports history but made the fight much more compelling than most experts had predicted.

The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

It was an explosive finale to their much-hyped contest at the T-Mobile Arena which proved surprisingly competitive in the early rounds as McGregor managed to land a string of scoring punches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But once Mayweather began to find his range and McGregor wearied rapidly, there was only going to be one winner.

The 40-year-old American scored at will after the fourth round, snapping back McGregor's head with a series of stinging blows.

McGregor somehow survived an onslaught in the seventh round when a right counter from Mayweather staggered him badly.

Mayweather will now head into what he says is a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record AFP/Christian Petersen

Finally McGregor's resistance broke in the 10th when a Mayweather right sent him lurching across the ring.

A hard left put him on the ropes and another hook saw him bent over and helpless, prompting the stoppage.

The fight had followed a largely expected script but McGregor, in his first ever boxing appearance, by no means embarrassed himself.

Mayweather will now head into what he says is a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record, one better than heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano.

The American is also expected to be around US$200 million wealthier, taking his career earnings to around US$1 billion.

McGregor, who was an unemployed former plumber four years ago before emerging as one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is expected to earn around US$100 million.