Boxing: Khan, Pacquiao set for blockbuster bout

LONDON: Manny Pacquiao is set for a blockbuster clash with Amir Khan on May 20, British media reported on Monday (Feb 20).

According to The Times, a "verbal agreement has been made" for the fight to take place in the UK, reportedly in either Khan's hometown Bolton or in Manchester.



The Daily Mirror reported that it understood Khan agreed terms with Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum for the much-anticipated showdown.

Last week, fans on Pacquiao's Twitter page overwhelmingly chose Khan, 30, after the Filipino polled fans to choose his next opponent. The 2004 Olympic silver medallist garnered 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Kell Brook, Terence Crawford and Jeff Green.

Pacquiao, 37, came out of a brief retirement to defeat American Jesse Vargas in a unanimous points decision in November - after which he said he was open to fighting Floyd Mayweather if the latter ever comes out of retirement.

Mayweather, 39, beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in May 2015 and announced his retirement four months later with a 49-0 record.

Khan's last bout ended in a knockout defeat by Saul Alvarez last May.