Boxing: Rafi Majid wins Singapore’s maiden male professional title

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Rafi “The Ruffian” Majid has become the first local male fighter to win a professional boxing title belt.

He came in as the underdog against an experienced opponent in Thailand’s Plaisakda Boonmalert, who had 39 wins from 64 fights prior to Friday’s (Feb 17) bout.

For Singapore’s Rafi “The Ruffian” Majid, it was all about blocking out that hype as he beat Boonmalert by knockout, one minute and 47 seconds into the first round of the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) super middleweight title fight at the Foochow Building.

Coming into the fight with three wins in three fights in his 10-month pro boxing career, the 36-year-old was buoyed by the loud cheering of the local crowd, who egged him on to overcome the wily Thai pugilist.

"Basically I tried to stay out of his range, and when I did go in with a couple of punches, one of my right hooks landed on his head," said Rafi on his first-round strategy.

"He then started to wobble a little bit and his face started to change.



"He then started to muscle in on me and I reacted by ranging him out a bit more as well as push him against the ropes."

Rafi added that he also saw that his opponent's defending hand was a little too high up. "So I waited for an opportunity for (his hands) to go down so that I could reach for his head. That was when I had the opportunity to knock him down, and so he fell."

The victory in the UBO super middleweight title bout is Rafi's fourth straight career knockout win.