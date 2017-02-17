Boxing: Rafi Majid wins Singapore’s maiden male professional title

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Rafi “The Ruffian” Majid has become the first local male fighter to win a professional boxing title belt.

He came in as the underdog against an experienced opponent in Thailand’s Plaisakda Boonmalert, who had 39 wins from 64 fights prior to Friday’s (Feb 17) bout.

For Singapore’s Rafi “The Ruffian” Majid, it was all about blocking out that hype as he beat Boonmalert by knockout, one minute and 47 seconds into the first round of the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) super middleweight title fight at the Foochow Building.

Coming into the fight with only three wins in three fights in his 10-month pro boxing career, the 36-year-old was buoyed by the loud cheering of the local crowd, who egged him on to overcome the wily Thai pugilist.