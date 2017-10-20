Boxing: Singaporean Muhamad Ridhwan extends unbeaten streak to win IBO international title

SINGAPORE: Unbeaten Singaporean professional boxer Muhammad Ridhwan “The Chosen Wan” extended his record to 9-0 after he bested Namibian fighter Nataneal Sebastian to win the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) international super featherweight (58.97kg) title.

Fast-paced bout so far with little separating 🇸🇬's Ridhwan and Namibia's Sebastian at #RoarOfSG3 main event after 5 rounds. pic.twitter.com/VWig1GrM2Z — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) October 20, 2017

The 29-year-old home favourite won the bout in 12 rounds after at the Roar of Singapore III main event at Suntec Convention Centre on Friday (Oct 20).

Namibia’s Sebastian was a last-minute replacement, taking the place of injured South Africa’s Koos Sibuya back in September.

With the IBO international title victory, Ridhwan has now won his second belt under fight promoter Ringstar Promotions.

Scenes of jubilation at #RoarOfSG3 as Muhamad Ridhwan wins the IBO super-featherweight international title after 12 rounds pic.twitter.com/h0EiIeRjRE — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) October 20, 2017

In May, the three-time SEA Games bronze medallist beat Tanzanian World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African champion Fadhili Majiha via KO after four rounds, to win the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) world super-featherweight crown.

