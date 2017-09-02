Brazil call up replacement defenders for Colombia match

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Brazil have called up defenders Alex Sandro of Juventus and Jemerson of Monaco for next week's World Cup qualifier against Colombia, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Full-back Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo, who is suspended after getting a yellow card in Thursday night's 2-0 win over Ecuador, while central defender Jemerson will take the place of Miranda, who withdrew due to injury.

Brazil have already qualified for the tournament in Russia next year and sit top of the South American qualifying group. They play second-placed Colombia in Barranquilla on Tuesday.

