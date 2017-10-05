Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal

Brazil's police arrested on Thursday the chief of the national Olympics committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who is accused of involvement in a scheme to buy the votes of members of the International Olympic Committee to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Arthur Nuzman, president of the Rio 2016 Olympic Organizing Committee delivers a speech during an opening plenary session at the IOC Debriefing Olympic Games Rio 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Leonardo Gryner, a former director of the national Olympics committee, was also arrested in a new phase of the so-called "Unfair Play" investigation, the police said.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters