Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal

SAO PAULO: Brazil's police arrested on Thursday the chief of the national Olympics committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who is accused of involvement in a scheme to buy the votes of members of the International Olympic Committee to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.

Leonardo Gryner, a former director of the national Olympics committee, was also arrested in a new phase of the so-called "Unfair Play" investigation, the police said.

