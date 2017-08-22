Brighton agree deal to sign Zurich striker Dwamena

REUTERS: Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal with FC Zurich to sign Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena subject to work permit and international clearance, the Premier League club said on Twitter on Monday.

"The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical," a Brighton statement said.

British media reported that Brighton's original eight million pound bid for Dwamena was rejected by the Swiss club who wanted 15 million euros (13.73 million pounds).

Brighton have failed to score in losing both their opening two Premier League games this season after gaining promotion from the Championship.

The south coast club have already broken their transfer record three times this summer in signing Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge, midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

