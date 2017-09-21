Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - fans’ view

REUTERS: Newcastle United travel south to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez’s side have won their last three Premier League games and are fourth in the standings, one point behind champions Chelsea.

Fellow promoted rivals Brighton have experienced a tough start in the top flight, picking up just four points in five games.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Scott McCarthy, Editor, We Are Brighton “If Brighton are going to have a chance of surviving this season, we are going to need to average a point per game. We are on four from five at the moment and we've got as much chance of getting anything from Arsenal away next weekend as I have of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model. That means this is a must win game if we are to keep in line with that target.

“I am predicting a hearty 1-1 draw on Sunday. West Brom were garbage when they visited the Amex in our last home game but that shouldn't take away from how well we played.

“Newcastle will be a tougher test, there was just a point between the two over the course of 46 games in the toughest league in the world last season and I still think we are pretty closely matched.

“The West Brom win alleviated some of the negativity but Brighton fans are notorious for having violent mood swings. That feeling of, ‘we are going to be absolutely fine’ that abounded last weekend could easily be replaced with a, ‘we're doomed’ outlook if we lose on Sunday.”

Mark Jensen, Editor, The Mag “This season looks to be one where there will be no nailed on wins for most clubs - and that includes Newcastle United. Having said that, with three wins on the bounce and an away game that is one of the 'easiest' on paper, the expectation will be to get at least a point, and hopefully three.

“A 1-0 away win sounds the most likely this weekend. Rafa Benitez builds his teams on a strong defence. We have conceded only one goal in the last three matches so that suggests the Spaniard has done it again.

“Last season saw Newcastle emerge victorious twice against Chris Hughton's team and there is no reason why Rafa can't add a third. As well as a strong defence, this trio of wins has shown that there are also goals and creativity in this team.

“It became obvious in the Championship last season that, just like Newcastle, Brighton's big strength was their coming together as a team. However, amongst that, Anthony Knockaert was the stand out player and still looks Brighton's biggest threat.

“In the past four decades or more, Newcastle fans haven't been overburdened with great managers. It really can't be emphasised enough how much Newcastle fans owe any current positivity solely to the presence of Benitez.

“Sadly, even with Benitez in charge, Newcastle United can never truly move on whilst (owner) Mike Ashley is still strangling any ambition at the club.

“If he succeeds in driving away this particular manager, it will represent a new all-time low, even for him.”

