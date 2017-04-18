Brighton on brink of promotion after 2-1 win over Wigan

LONDON: Brighton and Hove Albion moved to the brink of promotion to the Premier League as goals from Glenn Murray and Solly March secured a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Monday.

Second-placed Newcastle United slumped to a 3-1 loss to Ipswich as Brighton fans, sensing a return to the top flight after a 34-year absence, invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle.

The win lifted Brighton on to 92 points, seven ahead of Newcastle and 15 clear of Huddersfield Town who meet Derby County in Monday's late kickoff.

If Huddersfield fail to beat Derby, Brighton's promotion will be confirmed.

Third-placed Reading kept up the pressure on Newcastle and are now six points behind them after coming from a goal down to beat bottom side Rotherham United 2-1 thanks to second-half strikes from Lewis Grabban and John Swift.

Fulham defeated Aston Villa 3-1, taking advantage of Leeds United's 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers to climb above them into sixth position and the final playoff spot.

Sheffield Wednesday maintained their playoff push and are in fifth place on 75 points, two ahead of Fulham, after a 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.

