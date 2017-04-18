Channel NewsAsia

Brighton promoted to Premier League

Britain Football Soccer - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - The American Express Community Stadium - 17/4/17 Brighton fans celebrate on the pitch after the game PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON: Brighton and Hove Albion were promoted to the Premier League after Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County in the Championship on Monday.

Brighton earlier beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 to move seven points clear at the top and Huddersfield's failure to defeat Derby confirmed that the south-coast club will return to the top flight after a 34-year absence.

- Reuters