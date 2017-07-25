Brighton sign Chelsea striker Brown on loan

Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion signed striker Izzy Brown on loan from champions Chelsea on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old had extended his contract with Chelsea until 2021 before being sent to Brighton on a season-long loan, Chelsea said in a statement.

Brown spent part of last season on loan at Rotherham United, who were relegated from the Championship (second-tier), before a January loan move to Huddersfield, who gained promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

"The natural progression for Izzy... was to step up to the Premier League - and we are delighted he will be doing that with us," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club's website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

"He is a player with great potential and will bring a different dimension to our attacking options for the season ahead, alongside our existing strikers."

Brown began his career with West Bromwich Albion, making his Premier League debut for the West Midlands club before joining Chelsea in 2013. He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)