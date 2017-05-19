Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
REUTERS: Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
The 25-year-old midfielder, who has made close to 200 appearances in the top two tiers of German Bundesliga, has signed a four-year contract.
"We are delighted that Pascal has opted to sign for us, amid interest from a number of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.
"He offers something different to our existing midfielders, as an attacking midfielder in a more advanced position, operating behind the forward line."
Brighton will return to the top-flight after a 34-year absence next season.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)