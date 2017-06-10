British & Irish Lions 12 Crusaders 3 - tour match result
British and Irish Lions 12 beat Canterbury Crusaders 3 (halftime 9-3) in the third game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.
WELLINGTON: British and Irish Lions 12 beat Canterbury Crusaders 3 (halftime 9-3) in the third game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.
Scorers:
British & Irish Lions
Penalties - Owen Farrell (4)
Canterbury Crusaders
Penalty - Richie Mo'unga
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Previous results
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
Remaining fixtures:
June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)