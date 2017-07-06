British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the third match of their three-test series in Auckland on Saturday.

AUCKLAND: British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the third match of their three-test series in Auckland on Saturday.

Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Sam Warburton (captain), 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell.

