British and Irish Lions team to face Waikato Chiefs
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face the Waikato Chiefs in the sixth game of their 10-match tour in Hamilton on Tuesday.
AUCKLAND: British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face the Waikato Chiefs in the sixth game of their 10-match tour in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Alan Dell, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Alun Wyn Jones, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Finn Russell, 23-Tommy Seymour.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)