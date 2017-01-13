British lawn tennis chief Downey to step down after Wimbledon for Canada job

REUTERS: Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Thursday its chief executive, Michael Downey, will step down after this year's Wimbledon tournament and return to his home nation to take over the reigns at Tennis Canada.

Downey began his tenure in January 2014 and has led the development and execution of a new strategy for British tennis.

"I've been honoured to have led the LTA over the last three years, as we've sought to drive grassroots tennis," Downey said on the LTA's website.

"I am hugely proud of the foundations the team at the LTA have laid in order to turn participation in Britain's beloved sport around ... It's an exciting time for tennis in this country and I look forward to the next six months."

The LTA said it had begin a search for a successor.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)