British worker dies in Qatar World Cup stadium

DOHA: A British man has died while working on the construction of a stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, authorities said.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of death, the Supreme Council for Delivery and Legacy, which is responsible World Cup infrastructure, said in a statement.

The 40-year-old man died on Thursday at the Khalifa International Stadium, it said, without giving other details.

Qatar's efforts to become the World Cup's first Arab host have been marred by accusations from human rights groups about abuse of workers, including that they were forced to live in squalor and to work without proper access to water and shelter in the blazing sun.

Doha denies exploiting workers and says it is implementing labour reforms.

