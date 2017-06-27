Broady keen to end Willis' latest charge at Wimbledon

Briton Liam Broady hopes to deny compatriot Marcus Willis another fairytale run to the Wimbledon main draw when they meet the second qualifying round at Roehampton on Tuesday.

World number 374 Willis became a crowd favourite last year by winning six qualifying matches to reach the main draw before his adventure was ended by seven-time champion Roger Federer in the second round on Centre Court.

The 26-year-old began his 2017 campaign with a 7-5 7-5 win over Slovakia's Andrej Martin on Monday.

"I think a lot of people will be rooting for Marcus," Broady told the Times. "Fingers crossed I'll break a few hearts.

"We both know what's on the other side of the net. He's a very tricky customer who fights very hard.

"I'm looking forward to the battle, but it's never nice playing a friend and it's never nice playing another Brit."

Broady, who beat Canadian Frank Dancevic 6-2 6-3 in the first qualifying round, holds a 4-3 head-to-head advantage over Willis in previous meetings.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)