Bryan wins Heritage by one stroke from Donald
- Posted 17 Apr 2017 05:45
REUTERS: Wesley Bryan completed a bogey-free back nine to break out of the pack and win the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.
Bryan carded 67 to finish at 13-under-par 271 on the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.
He made a tap-in par at the par-four 18th for his first PGA Tour victory, and also became the first South Carolina-born champion at the event since it began in 1969.
Englishman Luke Donald finished one stroke back. He missed a long birdie chance at the last and was forced to settle for his fifth runner-up finish at the event after a 68.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
- Reuters