BT retains UEFA Champions League rights in 1.2 billion pound deal

Britain's BT has won the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for another three years in a 1.18 billion pound deal that locks out arch-rival Sky from the competition.

The UEFA logo is seen before the draw ceremony for the 2016/2017 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monaco August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON: Britain's BT has won the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for another three years in a 1.18 billion pound deal that locks out arch-rival Sky from the competition.

Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator said it was in a strong position to monetise its investment of around 394 million pounds a season through subscription, wholesale, commercial, and advertising revenues.

The three year deal runs from the 2018/19 season.

BT first won the rights to show the Champions League in 2013, beating Sky with a deal worth 299 million pounds a year and signalling its intention to become a serious player in the sports broadcasting market.

