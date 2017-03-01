Budapest withdraws bid to host 2024 Olympic Games

BUDAPEST: Budapest's City Council withdrew its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday, citing a lack of unity after a new political movement collected more than a quarter of a million signatures to force a referendum on the issue.

Bidding alongside Los Angeles and Paris, Budapest had been considered a long-shot candidate, pinning its hopes on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Agenda 2020 initiative.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Ireland)