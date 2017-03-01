Channel NewsAsia

Budapest withdraws bid to host 2024 Olympic Games

Budapest's City Council withdrew its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday, citing a lack of unity after a new political movement collected more than a quarter of a million signatures to force a referendum on the issue.

FILE PHOTO: The Hungarian Parliament is seen with the Olympic logo at a promotional spot as the Hungarian capital bids for the 2024 Olympic Games, in central Budapest, Hungary, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Picture

Bidding alongside Los Angeles and Paris, Budapest had been considered a long-shot candidate, pinning its hopes on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Agenda 2020 initiative.

