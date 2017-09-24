Burnley and Huddersfield share a scrappy point

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Burnley were held to a goalless draw at home to promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday in a Premier League game which offered little entertainment.

Burnley striker Chris Wood went close with a header from a Stephen Ward cross in the 23rd minute but that was the only real effort on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Huddersfield created a chance just after the interval when Tom Ince burst from midfield and set up Laurent Depoitre but the Belgian's low shot was well dealt with by Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Ince fired wide from 20 metres out after a swift counter-attack and then substitute Rajiv van La Parra was booked for a blatant dive in the penalty area.

