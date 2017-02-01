Burnley bring Westwood back to the Premier League

LONDON: Midfielder Ashley Westwood sealed his return to the Premier League on Tuesday with Burnley signing the 26-year-old from Championship (second tier) Aston Villa.

Burnley said the 26-year-old, who had four seasons with Villa in the top flight before relegation last year, had signed a three and a half year contract with the option of another year.

"The manager at Villa said I could speak to Burnley and for me that was perfect - a fresh start because things had got a bit stale at Villa," he told the club website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

"I have had some great times at Villa but recently it's not been too good. I'm back in the Premier League and I've got another chance," added the player, who will be eligible for Saturday's league game at Watford.

No fee was disclosed but Sky Sports reported a figure in the region of five million pounds (US$6.29 million).

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)