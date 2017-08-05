Burnley friendly versus Hannover abandoned after crowd trouble

Soccer Football - Burnley vs Hannover 96 - Pre Season Friendly - Burnley, Britain - August 5, 2017 Hannover and Burnley fans clash with stewards and police in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

MANCHESTER, England: Premier League Burnley's pre-season friendly match with Bundesliga club Hannover was abandoned at half-time following crowd trouble from the visiting German supporters.

Burnley said in a statement on twitter that the game had been abandoned "on police advice."

Media reports said the visiting supporters had thrown seats and surged towards Burnley fans during the first half.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters