Burnley friendly versus Hannover abandoned after crowd trouble

MANCHESTER, England: Premier League Burnley's pre-season friendly match with Bundesliga club Hannover was abandoned at half-time following crowd trouble from the visiting German supporters.

Burnley said in a statement on twitter that the game had been abandoned "on police advice."

Media reports said the visiting supporters had thrown seats and surged towards Burnley fans during the first half.

