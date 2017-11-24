Burnley's home record will unsettle Arsenal, says Lowton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Burnley have established a reputation for being hard to beat at home and Arsenal will not be looking forward to their trip to Turf Moor on Saturday, defender Matt Lowton has said.

REUTERS: Burnley have established a reputation for being hard to beat at home and Arsenal will not be looking forward to their trip to Turf Moor on Saturday, defender Matt Lowton has said.

Burnley, who lost six home league games last season, have conceded just two goals at home this campaign and recorded three wins, two draws and a defeat in six home matches.

Level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal, Burnley would go into the game confident of getting a result, said Lowton.

"The thing is that they won't want to come here. We're trying to bring that fear factor back here and we've won the last two games with clean sheets," Lowton was quoted as saying by the Burnley Express.

"It's another great chance for us to get another three points."

Burnley are on a three-game winning streak and Lowton credits the club's success since earning promotion in 2016 to long-serving manager Sean Dyche, who has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He's a massive part of it," the 28-year-old added.

"It's day to day, the little things, every detail has to be right. He's always on it with everyone every day. We all have to be on it in training and that pays you back at the weekend."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)