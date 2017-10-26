Burnley's Vokes, Wood face fitness tests ahead of Newcastle game

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Burnley forwards Sam Vokes and Chris Wood face late fitness tests ahead of their Premier League game against promoted Newcastle United on Monday, manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

Wales international Vokes missed out with an abdominal injury as Burnley lost 3-0 to Manchester City last week while New Zealand's Wood is recovering from a tight hamstring after the defeat by the league leaders.

"Sam Vokes missed last week, it's promising with him. Chris Wood is a maybe, we will have to wait and see," Dyche told a news conference.

"We're pleased it's nothing to major but whether it's right for Monday we will have to wait and see."

Burnley are eighth in the table with 13 points while Newcastle are a spot above them with 14 points from nine games.

