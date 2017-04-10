Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A

SEOUL: Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.

Han, who came on as a substitute with 10 minutes left, scored in the fifth minute of added time as his side lost 3-2 at home to Torino.

"I'm so glad to get my first goal," Han told local media after the match. "I'm doing well at Cagliari."

The North Korean forward had made his debut as a late substitute in Cagliari's 3-1 win at Palermo last week, after which coach Massimo Rastelli said the Pyongyang native was "hungry to make it" and that he would get his chance to impress.

Han caught the eye at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup in Chile, where North Korea made it to the last 16.

He was also a standout at the 2014 AFC U-16 Championship in Thailand, where he scored in every match except the semi-final and led the North Koreans to the title with a 2-1 win over South Korea. Han scored the opener in the final.

