Calvert-Lewin signs a new five-year contract at Everton

REUTERS: Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keen to improve on his breakthrough season at the club after signing a new five-year contract on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who joined Ronald Koeman's side last August from Sheffield United, has made 10 appearances so far this season, scoring his maiden goal in 4-0 victory over Hull City in March.

"I hadn't expected things to move as fast ... and I'm working hard every day to improve," Calvert-Lewin told the club website (www.evertonfc.com). "I'm learning every day in training and in the games, so I can't ask for much more.

"It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling.

"My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected ... and I'm now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)