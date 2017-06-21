Cameroon coach angry at Confederations Cup traffic delays

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos complained of team buses arriving late and then getting stuck in traffic as he vented his anger over the organisation of the Confederations Cup on Wednesday.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia: Cameroon coach Hugo Broos complained of team buses arriving late and then getting stuck in traffic as he vented his anger over the organisation of the Confederations Cup on Wednesday.

Broos called on organisers to sort things out for next year's World Cup, saying he had twice been angered by logistical glitches.

"We have a programme, we train at a given time and when you arrive at the hotel and don't have dinner until 10 o'clock in the evening, it's really unpleasant," he said.

"I think things must be reviewed for the World Cup next year... How are you going to move teams around from the hotel to the training stadium to the match stadium?"

Broos said the African champions had arrived one hour late for their training session in Moscow after their bus got stuck in traffic.

He said there was a similar incident in St Petersburg, Russia's second city, on Tuesday when the bus turned up 45 minutes late at the hotel and got further delayed in more traffic."

The Belgian coach made his comments after a Russian journalist asked why his team had turned up late for training and for a news conference and sarcastically reminded him that Thursday's match against Australia would be at 6pm local time.

"I'm very glad you asked the question because I can tell you it's not our fault," replied Broos, whose side lost their opening game 2-0 against Chile in Moscow on Sunday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Gareth Jones)