Can Singapore football attract more commercial sponsorships?

While commercial sponsorship could provide a valuable lifeline for the local game, it is a challenge for clubs to persuade businesses to dip into their pockets.

SINGAPORE: Among the many items on a very long "to-do" list, one of the priorities for whoever wins this week’s elections to lead the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be to make the game more attractive to commercial sponsors.

While the run-up to the elections has been dominated by headlines about police raids and claims and counter-claims about S$500,000 donations, whoever emerges victorious will need to address why local football finds it challenging to get sufficient corporate financial support.

The need for more sponsorship is pressing, according to club officials that Channel NewsAsia spoke to.

“More sponsors equate to more income for the club,” said Geylang International Football Club’s general manager Andrew Ang. “Money is needed to employ good quality coaches, training facilities and equipment, as well as better insurance and medical benefits.”

For Geylang International, annual sponsorship worth just S$100,000 has put financial constraints on the club’s ability to thrive and grow. Channel NewsAsia understands that the club had to let some staff go in order to balance the books.

And while all local S.League clubs have sponsors on their shirts this season, it is unclear how much the clubs are benefiting from such sponsorship. Most S.League clubs, though, operate on an annual budget of between S$1 million to S$1.6 million.

“The current climate is weak for sponsorship. With the looming poor economy on the horizon, corporates are cutting budgets in marketing and sponsorships,” said Ang.

Whether or not the S.League can grow or even survive in the long run may ultimately depend on how many companies see value in spending marketing dollars on the local game.

Amino Vital, one of the products from Japanese brand Ajinomoto, sponsoring the new season of the amateur National Football League. (Photo: FAS)

“This requires significant attention by all major stakeholders. Without sponsorship investment, the league will continue to face development challenges,” said Claude Ringuet, managing director of market research company Nielsen Sports South East Asia & Greater China.

“A commercial environment, where there is a return on investment, needs to be created.”

FANS ARE "ESSENTIAL FOR SPONSORSHIP"

Ringuet said that fans are central to creating an environment where businesses want to get involved with Singapore football. “It begins with driving local fan interest and engagement, leading to interest from sponsors and media who are aiming to reach out to these fans as their key target market to drive their product or service. “

However, the number of fans attending matches remains in the doldrums, with clubs being seen to do well if they can manage to attract more than 1,000 people to a game. At the same, the local game gets limited media coverage, which acts as a further hurdle for clubs looking to attract sponsors.

Some high-profile names have ended their commercial deals recently.

Furniture and electrical store Courts Singapore ended its sponsorship with the Young Lions last year, while drinks company Yeo’s decided not to continue as co-title sponsors of the S.League at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Garena's Shoppe brand on the jerseys of the Young Lions. (Photo: FAS Facebook page)

While Yeo’s declined to comment on the reasons for ending its 13-year association with the competition, Courts said in a statement that it decided to end its partnership with the Young Lions as it had achieved its objectives. “We remain open to getting re-engaged in local football support in the future. We continue to remain involved in sports sponsorships periodically, and stay committed to sharing the love of the sport with the local community,” the company said.

"NOW, SINGAPORE FOOTBALL IS A DIRTY WORD"

Setting aside the relative lack of interest in the local game, a further complicating factor for the new leadership team at the FAS will be the recent drama surrounding the presidential elections, according to R Sasikumar, founder of sports marketing company Red Card.

“Now, Singapore football is a dirty word. Unless that’s swept up, unless that’s been given an extreme makeover, every effort will be wasted and then we’ll slip into the same thing of dwindling interest in local football.”

Sponsorship boards at Balestier Khalsa's home stadium. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Once the short-term image issues are sorted out, the game’s new leadership team will need to take bold action, said the former Singapore international. “We must change the product from what it is, and I’m not talking about evolving here … It needs a revolution. Until then, sponsors will never look this way and look at other options."

“If we really get our act together, and put on a product we could be proud of and then slowly start building confidence with the sponsors, then at least there will be baby steps in making sure that we can realise the full potential of our football,” he added.

To attract sponsors, the brand and value proposition the S.League provides must change, he said. “Gone are the days where sponsorships are philanthropic in nature as, at the end of the day, sponsors want to see the value they can get from you.”

THE LOCAL CONNECTION

The way to unlock local football’s commercial appeal may be to make it more relevant to Singaporeans, said Ringuet, who thinks the game here has the potential to thrive.

“There is little relevance in a Singaporean football fan supporting a team in Europe that they have only watched on TV,” said Ringuet. “They’ve never been to the country or the city where the team is based. They are supporting this European team basically due to the lack of a local alternative.”

He added: “Brands will connect with Singapore football if they feel it will drive their bottom line, regardless of where they are based. Singapore football is definitely an intriguing platform for any brand that is trying to reach out to Singaporean consumers.”

Ringuet suggested that tapping into Singapore football’s uniqueness would be a good start to promote the local game. “(Singapore’s) fans are a passionate bunch. Key to it would be to transfer their passion for European football to the domestic scene.

“Promoting local community engagement and driving fan interest with teams would be the way to go, along with identifying local role models in football.”

Local company Hong Seh Motors, main sponsors for Warriors FC. (Photo: FAS Facebook page)

Red Card’s Sasikumar echoed that view, adding that to enhance the relevance of the S.League to local fans, the competition should be re-modelled based on Singapore’s various districts. He said: “The problem (with the S.League) is that out of the nine teams that participate, two of those teams are foreign teams."

“You’ve got one team that is based in Brunei, and another that is Japanese and though they are in Jurong, there’s no mention of a local connection,” said Sasikumar. “Take away those two teams, and out of the six left, you then have Home United and Warriors FC, who are uniformed units and don’t represent a district even though they are based in Choa Chu Kang and Bishan.”

“The problem is that our clubs are not really community clubs, and have not become relevant to the communities they serve. That’s why they haven’t been able to attract the fans as well as sponsorship.”

THE POTENTIAL IS THERE

The challenge of attracting sponsors seems to be something of a Singapore issue, said Red Card’s Sasikumar: “If you look at all the trade reports, sponsorships are on the rise. It’s growing six to seven per cent a year and leading it is China. You see big brands getting involved in China, and also Chinese brands venturing out into the NBA and the English Premier League.”

Leveraging fan emotion is the main reason companies jump on sports sponsorship, he said: “(Sports) sponsorship is growing because you need to be at the emotional touch points of people, otherwise people would not pay attention to your products ... Sports plays a big role in it as there’s a lot of emotions involved and there’s a cult-like following in sports. The brands then get an opportunity to engage, sell and build relationships with potential clients and customers.”

SOME SPONSORSHIP

While it is an uphill struggle to attract sponsors, football in Singapore has been able to attract some major corporate partners.

Hyundai recently came on board to co-sponsor the new S.League season, and over the weekend, it was announced that Japanese food company Ajinomoto will sponsor the National Football League for a year.

And while AirAsia ended its sponsorship deal with the FAS last year, the airline is still involved with the game, according to AirAsia Singapore CEO Logan Velaitham.

Even though AirAsia no longer sponsors the Singapore national team, the airline company still maintains good relations with the FAS. (File Photo: FAS Facebook page)

He believes that Singapore football’s current condition is why companies must lend their support. “It’s easy to sit down and complain and say: ‘Hey these guys are no good. Let’s not watch their matches.’ For us, it’s more of what can we do to make them good, so that they too can be as good as they can inspire themselves to be. We have to see things (from) the perspective of how can we make them better.”

For Red Card’s Sasikumar, it is local small businesses that should consider sponsoring football, as they stand to benefit most from community relevance.



He said: "I think the real sponsorship opportunities lie with the small and medium enterprises (SMEs); they are the ones who should consider coming into mutual partnerships in a sustainable manner.

“Local SMEs currently see sponsorships as a luxury but in my opinion, I think the opportunity is there with sponsorships and sports.”

